Nailers Hire John Davis as Chief Operating Officer

April 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are pleased to announce the hiring of John Davis as the team's new Chief Operating Officer.

Davis has enjoyed tremendous success working in professional sports. John has held major front office roles in three of the four major sports leagues in North America, as he has worked for the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns, in addition to being the Senior Vice President of Tickets and Assistant General Manager of Mandalay Baseball Properties. Most recently, Davis served as the Senior Director of Sales at Churchill Downs Race Track in Louisville, Kentucky, where he helped set organizational records in sales for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby.

"John is an outstanding hire for our organization," said Nailers Team President Brian Komorowski. "His success in being able to drive ticket sales in professional sports will help us tremendously, as we look to thrive heading into our 30th season in Wheeling. We are very excited to have John bring his knowledge and abilities back home to the Ohio Valley."

"The Nailers front office will always plan and strategize together, so that all are working towards our shared purpose," Davis said. "We will certainly consider new strategies, concepts, and promotions that I bring from my career in the industry, while also continuing to build on all the successes that are in place."

Born and raised right here in Wheeling, West Virginia, John returns to his hometown, where he attended Wheeling Park High School. During his time as a Patriot, Davis also worked for the Wheeling Thunderbirds in their first two seasons, as he suited up as the original T-Bird. His family has been connected to the team since the beginning, as his aunt and uncle (Jane & Tom McCaughy) will celebrate their 30th year as season members in the fall.

"It is extremely special to return to Wheeling," Davis said. "The Thunderbirds had a profound effect on the region and most definitely my life. To see the legacy those first years had developing one of the most passionate fan bases is something all our fans should be proud of. The team was embraced by the community (and vice versa), and that support and partnership remains steadfast 29 years later. It is testament why this team is meaningful to not only the region, but for myself and my family."

John and his wife Jennifer have two daughters - Campbell (15) and Rosey (14), who will be joining him in Nail City at the conclusion of the school year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.