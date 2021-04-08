Bird, LeBlanc lift Solar Bears to 4-3 OT win over Swamp Rabbits
April 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler Bird's goal with less than four minutes to play in regulation tied the score to force overtime and Chris LeBlanc potted the game-winner to cap a three-point night to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-1) to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-9-3) on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
LeBlanc and Aaron Luchuk each recorded 1g-2a in the victory for the Solar Bears, who won their third consecutive game.
LeBlanc's three-point effort moved him past Denver Manderson (113 points) for second place on the team's all-time scoring list with 116 career points for Orlando (42g-74a).
First Period
Greenville goal: Nick Poehling (6) at 3:00. Assisted by Max Zimmer and Joey Haddad.
Orlando goal: Kyle Topping (6) [PP] at 14:59. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Nolan Valleau.
Shots: ORL 15, GVL 13
Second Period
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (15) at 0:40. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc and Kevin Lohan
Greenville goal: Liam Pecararo (8) at 12:50. Assisted by Matt Bradley and Patrick Bajkov.
Shots: ORL 8, GVL 11
Third Period
Greenville goal: Eric Williams (1) at 2:11. Assisted by Patrick Bajkov.
Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (10) at 16:02. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc.
Shots: ORL 8, GVL 11
Overtime
Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (8) at 2:23. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk.
Shots: ORL 2, GVL 3
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 35-for-38
GVL: John Lethemon, 29-for-33
THREE STARS:
1) Chris LeBlanc - ORL
2) Tyler Bird - ORL
3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL
NOTABLES:
Orlando is 5-1-0-0 against Greenville this season
The Solar Bears improved to 5-3 this season in the overtime period; Orlando has played 12 total games that have been extended to either overtime or the shootout
The Solar Bears improved to 8-5-1-0 at home when surrendering the first goal
Luchuk's goal gives him sole possession of the team's goal-scoring lead this season, and he now has a four-game point streak (3g-3a)
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road for a season-high nine-game road trip, starting with the first of two games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, April 10 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2021
- Bird, LeBlanc lift Solar Bears to 4-3 OT win over Swamp Rabbits - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bears Outlast Rabbits in Overtime, 4-3 - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Tonight's Start Time for Game against Greenville Delayed Until 7:30 p.m. ET - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 8 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Hire John Davis as Chief Operating Officer - Wheeling Nailers
- Everblades Strike It Big in Third Period - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Bird, LeBlanc lift Solar Bears to 4-3 OT win over Swamp Rabbits
- Tonight's Start Time for Game against Greenville Delayed Until 7:30 p.m. ET
- Brady Boardman Selected as Teacher of the Month for March
- Solar Bears complete comeback in 4-3 shootout win
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update