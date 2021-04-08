Bird, LeBlanc lift Solar Bears to 4-3 OT win over Swamp Rabbits

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tyler Bird's goal with less than four minutes to play in regulation tied the score to force overtime and Chris LeBlanc potted the game-winner to cap a three-point night to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (23-17-3-1) to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-9-3) on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

LeBlanc and Aaron Luchuk each recorded 1g-2a in the victory for the Solar Bears, who won their third consecutive game.

LeBlanc's three-point effort moved him past Denver Manderson (113 points) for second place on the team's all-time scoring list with 116 career points for Orlando (42g-74a).

First Period

Greenville goal: Nick Poehling (6) at 3:00. Assisted by Max Zimmer and Joey Haddad.

Orlando goal: Kyle Topping (6) [PP] at 14:59. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Nolan Valleau.

Shots: ORL 15, GVL 13

Second Period

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (15) at 0:40. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc and Kevin Lohan

Greenville goal: Liam Pecararo (8) at 12:50. Assisted by Matt Bradley and Patrick Bajkov.

Shots: ORL 8, GVL 11

Third Period

Greenville goal: Eric Williams (1) at 2:11. Assisted by Patrick Bajkov.

Orlando goal: Tyler Bird (10) at 16:02. Assisted by Chris LeBlanc.

Shots: ORL 8, GVL 11

Overtime

Orlando goal: Chris LeBlanc (8) at 2:23. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk.

Shots: ORL 2, GVL 3

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 35-for-38

GVL: John Lethemon, 29-for-33

THREE STARS:

1) Chris LeBlanc - ORL

2) Tyler Bird - ORL

3) Aaron Luchuk - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 5-1-0-0 against Greenville this season

The Solar Bears improved to 5-3 this season in the overtime period; Orlando has played 12 total games that have been extended to either overtime or the shootout

The Solar Bears improved to 8-5-1-0 at home when surrendering the first goal

Luchuk's goal gives him sole possession of the team's goal-scoring lead this season, and he now has a four-game point streak (3g-3a)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears hit the road for a season-high nine-game road trip, starting with the first of two games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, April 10 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host Orlando Magic Night, presented by Amway, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

