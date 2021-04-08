ECHL Transactions - April 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 8, 2021:

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D returned from loan to Rockford

Delete Nic Pierog, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/8)

Utah:

Add Cole Fraser, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Delete Kevin Davis, D recalled by Colorado (AHL)

