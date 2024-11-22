Tonight's Road Game Postponed

November 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Danbury Hat Tricks' road game against the Hudson Valley Venom has been postponed due to unforeseen arena logistical and personnel issues. The league and both teams are actively working together to determine a solution, and the game will be rescheduled to a later date. More information will be provided in the coming days. We appreciate your understanding and support.

The Hat Tricks return to the ice Saturday night at home against the Binghamton Black Bears. Fans can purchase tickets for this rivalry matchup.

