Zydeco Sweep Prowlers in Season Series

November 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers were swept in their two-game season series by the Baton Rouge Zydeco after falling 3-2 in a shootout at Raising Cane's River Center on November 22. It's the first shootout loss of the season for Port Huron in their third skills competition.

The first 19:59 came and went without a goal but Narek Aleksanyan beat the buzzer with a backhander at the side of the net after coming around from behind the net.

That 1-0 lead held until the third. The Prowlers were on a power play that rolled over from the second and Matt Graham fed a pass from the goal line to Alex Johnson sneaking in from the point. His one-timer tied the score 44 seconds into the final frame of regulation. It was his team-high sixth goal and fifth power-play marker.

Less than four minutes later, Port Huron had another power play and Graham got to the same spot. This time, he passed it back-door to Tristan Simm who tapped home his first goal since being re-acquired in a trade earlier this week.

The Prowlers held Baton Rouge off until there were under two minutes to go. Shane Haggerty won a faceoff to Elijah Wilson who ripped it home to send the game to overtime.

Nothing was solved in the extra session so it headed to a shootout. Dmitry Kuznetsov connected on his second-round opportunity and Austin Fetterly hit the post in the top of the third to give the Zydeco the win.

Graham finished with a pair of assists to move his team lead to 13. Sokolov is still searching for his first win this season after making 24 saves.

Bailey Stephens stopped 19 shots and all three Port Huron shootout attempts to get the win.

The Prowlers finish their Louisiana road trip in Monroe on November 23. Their only game with the Moccasins this season begins at 8 P.M. eastern and can be seen on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

