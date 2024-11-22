Weekend Preview: Watertown Wolves & Motor City Rockers

November 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Friday, November 22nd, 2024 - Watertown Wolves @ Motor City Rockers

7:35pm - Big Boy Arena - Fraser, MI

Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 - Watertown Wolves @ Motor City Rockers

7:05pm - Big Boy Arena - Fraser, MI

Motor City and Watertown will face off twice this weekend in a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the standings. The Wolves (9-1-1, 26 PTS) enter the series on a five game win streak. The Rockers (3-7-0, 8 PTS) snapped a five game losing skid in their last outing against Hudson Valley.

This will be the third and fourth matchups of the season between Motor City and Watertown. Back in October, the two sides split a weekend series in New York State. Watertown won the first game 7-1. Motor City won the second game, 5-4 in a shootout. The Wolves have not lost a game since that shootout loss to the Rockers.

One player to watch for Motor City is Ricardo Gonzalez. He had 41 saves on 42 shots in his last appearance against Hudson Valley. He had a remarkable .976 save percentage in the winning effort. Ross Bartlett is the player to watch for Watertown. He had four points (1 G, 3 A) in an 11-1 victory over Danville.

Saturday night's game will be College Night. Students can use the promo code COLLEGE or buy tickets at the door for $6. It will also be $1 hot dog night presented by Kowalski. Both Friday and Saturday's games can be found on YouTube at RockersHockey.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.