Thunderbirds Blank River Dragons 6-0

November 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Jon Buttitta, Petr Panacek and Gus Ford each scored twice as the Carolina Thunderbirds shut out the Columbus River Dragons 6-0 in the first meeting of the two rivals this season.

Up 1-0 to start the second period, the Thunderbirds scored twice in the opening 1:28 with a pair of goals just 59 seconds apart from Panacek and Buttita. Columbus never seeme to regain its footing in the period, and River Dragons starting goaltender Sammy Bernard (10-14, L) was pulled at 9:01 of the second after giving up his fourth goal of the game.

William Lavalliere (13 saves) fared only slightly better, allowing two goals the remainder of the way as the Thunderbirds produced the lopsided win.

Notes:

Carolina went 2-for-3 on the power play, with Ford scoring both power play goals.

Mario Cavaliere earned his league-leading third shutout of the season with 22 saves.

The six goals against is the most given up by Columbus this season.

Columbus was held to a season-low 22 shots in the game.

The same two teams rematch on Saturday night at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

