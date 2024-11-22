Wolves Top Rockers

November 22, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Motor City was the latest victim of a high-powered Watertown offense Friday night. Watertown has scored 28 goals over their last nine periods of hockey.

The first period was mostly quiet, until the 19:34 mark when Michael Mercurio got the scoring started.

That last minute goal would give Watertown momentum that carried over to the early parts of the second period.

Kyle Heitzner and Carter Thorton found the net for Watertown just 27 seconds apart to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead just moments into the middle frame.

The Rockers would get on the board at the 5:19 mark when Eli Rivers collected his own rebound and beat Watertown netminder Anton Borodkin for the first time in the night to pull Motor City to a 3-1 deficit.

That momentum would be short lived, as Mercurio would net his second goal of the contest moments later, while Chiwetin Blacksmith added on a late period goal to extend the Wolves advantage to 5-1 going into the second intermission.

Head coach and defenseman Jameson Milam would tally his first goal of the season when he buried a powerplay goal to bring the score to 5-2 Watertown. However, once again Watertown would answer with a quick goal when Trevor Lord found the back of the net for the eighth time this season to bring the Wolves lead back to four.

A Josh Colten powerplay goal would be the last time the Rockers would score, as Watertown scored twice late with goals from Trevor Neumann and Dustin Perillat to put the finishing touches on an 8-3 Wolves victory.

The victory extends the Watertown win streak to six straight, while Motor City has dropped five of their last six contests.

Motor City and Watertown will finish up their two-game set tomorrow, Saturday, November 23rd when the puck drops at 7:05.

