Tonight's Rainiers Game Postponed

April 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - Tonight's game between the Tacoma Rainiers (14-9) and the El Paso Chihuahuas (10-13) at Cheney Stadium has been postponed due to current and forecasted rain.

Tonight's contest will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, April 26th. Tomorrow's doubleheader will start at 6:05 and be played as two, seven-inning games. Gates will open at 5:00pm.

Fans with tickets to tonight's (April 25th) game can be exchanged at the Cheney Stadium Box Office for any regular season game of equal or lesser value during the current regular season (excluding July 3rd). Those with a physical ticket will receive a physical ticket in exchange. Online ticket purchasers will be asked to provide their name and e-mail address for verification purposes. Once verified, they will receive a physical ticket. Tickets to tomorrow's (April 26th) game will allow entrance to both 7-inning games.

Rainout tickets must be exchanged in person at the Cheney Stadium Box Office and all exchanges are subject to availability. The Cheney Stadium Box office is open Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm and on game days from 10am - 2 hours past the scheduled first pitch. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma .

