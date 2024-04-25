Leiter Stellar, Fabian Gives Round Rock 1-0 Win Over Salt Lake

April 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (11-13) won 1-0 in walk-off fashion against the Salt Lake Bees (8-16) to claim a win in Thursday's game three at Dell Diamond. Express reliever RHP Aidan Anderson (1-0, 0.00) earned the night's win with 3.0 hitless innings that included one walk and five strikeouts. Bees reliever RHP Bryan Shaw (0-1, 7.36) went home with the loss after allowing the winning run to score during his 0.2-inning outing. Along the Train Tracks:

* Both teams went scoreless through eight and a half innings behind stellar performances from starting pitchers. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter threw 6.0 innings that saw only one hit and three walks and included eight strikeouts. Salt Lake starter LHP Kenny Rosenberg allowed four hits and two walks during his 7.0 innings on the bump and struck out five batters. * The Express had chances with runners on base in six different innings, but the team combined to leave six stranded. In the bottom of the ninth, DH Sam Huff worked a one-out walk before RF Sandro Fabian sent his teammate home with a double that hit the left field wall, giving Round Rock the 1-0 win. E-Train Excerpts:

* Round Rock RHP Aidan Anderson made his Triple-A debut on Thursday and earned the win after recording five punchouts over 3.0 hitless innings. * E-Train RF Sandro Fabian notched his third straight multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI. SS Jonathan Ornelas also had two hits and went 2-for-2 with one walk. * The 1-0 victory was Round Rock's first walk-off win of the season. Next up: Game four between Round Rock and Salt Lake is slated for Friday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (2-1, 5.66) is scheduled to start against Bees RHP Zach Plesac (0-3, 6.98). First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. CT. Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

