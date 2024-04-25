Booming Bats Again Pace OKC Rout

Oklahoma City scored at least 21 runs in a game for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and won another slugfest in Albuquerque, 21-9, Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park. OKC scored in seven of the first eight innings, but trailed, 4-3, entering the fourth inning. The team then broke out for six runs, capped with a three-run homer by Ryan Ward. It was the first of four straight innings OKC went deep. Trey Sweeney hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning and Chris Owings did the same in the sixth inning. Ward connected on another three-run blast in the seventh inning, as Oklahoma City (15-9) led at that point, 17-4. The team added four more runs and four more hits in the eighth inning to increase their total to 21 runs. Down, 21-5, in the ninth inning, Albuquerque (6-18) scored four runs.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City scored at least 21 runs in game for the fifth time during the Bricktown era (since 1998), most recently achieved June 11, 2023 at El Paso during a 24-5 win.

-The 49 runs OKC scored by OKC in the last three games are the most scored by the team in a three-game span during the Bricktown era. The previous high was 45.

-For the second time in three games, OKC and Albuquerque combined to score 30 runs. Prior to Tuesday, OKC had played in just four games ever during the Bricktown era when OKC and the opponent combined for at least 30 runs.

-Oklahoma City has won seven straight road games. The team has scored 11 or more runs in each of the last five road games between Round Rock and Albuquerque, totaling 75 runs.

-Trey Sweeney led OKC with four hits, going 4-for-5 and setting season highs with four hits and five RBI. He hit his second homer of the season and now has reached base in all 23 games he has played in. He has also recorded at least one hit and one RBI in six straight games, going 12-for-26 with 10 RBI.

-Ryan Ward had three extra-base hits, with two home runs and a double. He became the first OKC player with six RBI in a game this season and the second with a multi-homer game...The six RBI tied his overall career high.

-Drew Avans reached base five times with a double and four walks, moving him into a tie for OKC's Bricktown era career walks record. He also scored four runs.

-Chris Owings homered for a second consecutive game and finished with three RBI. He also walked three times and scored four runs.

-Jonathan Araúz went 1-for-5 with a double and a walk, extending his hitting streak to 14 games. He is 18-for-59 (.305) during the stretch with eight doubles, one triple and a home run. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season.

