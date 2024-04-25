OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - April 25, 2024

Oklahoma City Baseball Club (14-9) at Albuquerque Isotopes (6-17)

Game #24 of 150/First Half #24 of 75/Road #12 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 6.35) vs. ABQ-RHP Tyler Danish (NR, -.--)

Thursday, April 25, 2024 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club seeks a fourth straight win to match its longest winning streak of the season when the team continues its series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 12:05 p.m. at Isotopes Park...Oklahoma City has won six consecutive road games for the team's longest road winning streak since a team record 12-game streak last season from June 29-July 28, 2023.

Last Game: For the second straight game, the Oklahoma City offense had a big night and overcame a multi-run deficit to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes, 11-9, Wednesday at Isotopes Park. Andre Lipcius homered in the second inning to open the scoring. After the Isotopes plated three runs to take the lead, OKC responded with five runs in the third inning, including home runs by Drew Avans and Ryan Ward, to take a 6-3 advantage. However, Albuquerque scored the game's next six runs, including five runs in the fifth inning to go in front, 9-6. OKC tied the game in the sixth inning, with a RBI single by Trey Sweeney and two-run double by Kevin Padlo. Miguel Vargas doubled home two runs in the seventh inning to regain the lead, and OKC held on for the remainder for the remainder of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet (1-1) makes his second start and third appearance with OKC...Lamet made his first start of the season with OKC April 19 against Sacramento at home, allowing a season-high four runs and five hits. He issued one walk and had two strikeouts and was charged with the loss in OKC's 7-5 defeat. After retiring six of seven batters across the first two innings, he gave up two homers totaling four runs in the third inning...Lamet was on OKC's Opening Day roster but was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers before making an appearance...Over three relief outings April 1, 3 and 5 with the Dodgers, Lamet pitched a combined 4.1 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He earned his first career ML save April 3 against San Francisco with a 1-2-3 ninth inning to preserve a 5-4 win. He held opponents 2-for-15...He was designated for assignment April 6 and outrighted to OKC April 8...Last season, Lamet made Colorado's Opening Day roster, posting a 1-4 record with an 11.57 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 16 games (four starts) and 25.2 IP. He also made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque after sustaining a lower back injury in early May. He signed a minor league contract with Boston after being released by the Rockies in June and made five appearances (four starts) for Triple-A Worcester and one with Boston before being DFA'd...He made his ML debut with San Diego May 25, 2017 at New York (NL), earning the win after allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts over 5.0 IP...He originally signed with San Diego as a free agent in 2014...Lamet pitched with the Isotopes as part of a rehab assignment last season but has not faced Albuquerque as an opponent since Aug. 27, 2016 when he made his Triple-A debut with El Paso.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 7-1 2023: 10-14 All-time: 145-120 At ABQ: 63-68 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their second of four series in 2024, totaling 24 games, all to be played within the first half of the season...OKC played its first home series of 2024 against the Isotopes, going 5-1, and outscoring Albuquerque, 37-24. Miguel Vargas racked up 11 RBI in six games, while Andy Pages led OKC with eight hits in the first series...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, along with Salt Lake and Tacoma, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. OKC won the 2018, 2019 and 2022 series, going a combined 18-6, and split the 2021 series, 9-9, before losing last season's series, 14-10...Last season, the Isotopes went 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their most wins in OKC. Previously, the Isotopes' most wins in Bricktown in one season was five in 2009. Albuquerque won five of six games in OKC Aug. 22-27 before OKC finished that August series with a 14-0 win, tying for the team's largest shutout win ever at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and tied for the second-largest shutout win in the Bricktown era overall (also April 25, 1998 vs. Nashville)...The teams also played a six-game series in OKC July 4-9, 2023, which the Isotopes won, 4-2. It was Albuquerque's first series win in Bricktown since 2016 and the Isotopes won four straight games against OKC within the same series since Aug. 8-11, 2008 in Albuquerque...In 2023, the road team went 16-8 in the season series. OKC went 7-5 in Albuquerque and started 7-2 before dropping their final three games.

Off and Running: After tallying a season-high 17 runs and season-high 19 hits Tuesday night, OKC followed up with 11 runs and 16 hits Wednesday night. The team also set a new season-high with 10 extra-base hits, including a three home runs and a season-high six doubles. It was the most extra-base hits in a game for OKC since June 13, 2023 against Salt Lake (11)...Tuesday and Wednesday's results marked the second time this season OKC scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games and also the second time on the road, as OKC scored a combined 26 runs April 13-14 in Round Rock...OKC has now scored 11 or more runs in each of the last four road games between Round Rock and Albuquerque, totaling 54 runs...Tuesday night was OKC's fourth all-time win when allowing at least 13 runs and three of those victories have occurred within the last two seasons, including two in Albuquerque. OKC also defeated the Isotopes, 15-13, on April 19, 2023. The Isotopes' 13 runs Tuesday were the most by an OKC opponent since July 30, 2023 when Reno scored 15 runs in OKC's 16-15 road win in 11 innings...Before Tuesday night, OKC last allowed at least 13 runs in a nine-inning game June 26, 2023 in a 14-3 loss to Salt Lake in OKC...During the Dodgers affiliation since 2015, an OKC team has now scored 17 or more runs in a game 12 times, with eight of those games occurring in the 2022 season or later.

The Amazing Jonathan: Jonathan Araúz went 2-for-5 with a double last night, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He is 17-for-54 (.315) during the stretch with seven doubles, one triple and a home run, and four of his last six hits have gone for extra-base hits. His hitting streak is the longest in the PCL to start the season and is his longest since a career-high 14-game hitting streak with High-A Fayetteville May 17-31, 2019 - the longest hitting streak in the Carolina League that season.

Trey Bien: Last night on his 24th birthday, Trey Sweeney reached base four times for a second straight game, recording a RBI single and three walks. He extended his on-base streak to a league-best 22 games and has picked up a hit and a RBI in five straight games...His on-base streak is the longest by an OKC player since David Freitas reached base in 22 straight games June 9-Aug. 20, 2023. The last player with an on-base streak longer than 22 games was last season's PCL MVP Michael Busch, who reached base in 39 straight games June 30-Aug. 16, 2023...Sweeney's 22 walks in 22 games pace the PCL and eight of his first 22 hits this season have gone for extra bases...Sweeney is 8-for-21 with four doubles over the last five games after enduring a 4-for-33 stretch over the previous eight games.

Feddy Wap: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a RBI double and a walk Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 10-for-24 (.417) during the hitting streak. He has also drawn five walks during the streak and has reached base at least twice in all six games...Overall in April, Feduccia has hit safely in 10 of 12 games, batting .333 (14x42) with seven extra-base hits, nine RBI and 11 walks...Feduccia had four hitting streaks last season of at least five games and he last hit safely in six consecutive games Aug. 19-29, 2023....He has reached base all 14 games he's played this season for the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season.

Dinger Details: Andre Lipcius, Drew Avans and Ryan Ward all hit home runs for Oklahoma City Wednesday as the team has now hit five homers over the first two games of the road series...Oklahoma City's 21 home runs since April 12 (11 games) are most in all of Triple-A during the span. OKC has hit at least two home runs in eight of the last 11 games and has four games during the span with three or more homers...All three home runs last night traveled at least 432 feet, accounting for three of the four longest homers hit by the team this season...The Isotopes hit two more home runs last night and has hit four so far in the series after OKC had not allowed a home run in back-to-back games. Overall this season, OKC's 19 home runs allowed are fewest in the PCL and are tied for fourth-fewest in all of Triple-A, as OKC has allowed a home run in 12 of 23 games so far this season.

Drewing On Up: Drew Avans recorded a third straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-5 with a home run, walk, three runs scored a stolen base. Avans paces OKC with 28 hits, 22 runs scored and six stolen bases. His hit and runs scored totals are second-most in the league, while his three triples are tied for third and his six stolen bases are tied for eighth in the PCL...Avans moved into sole possession of sixth place on OKC's career hits lists during the Bricktown era (since 1998) with 343 and has 190 walks - four walks shy of first place on OKC's all-time walks list. He ranks second in career triples (21) and stolen bases (88), while ranking third in games played (357).

Very Vargas: Miguel Vargas reached base five times last night with a triple, double, two walks and a hit by pitch. He scored two runs and his two-run double in the seventh inning was the difference in Wednesday's game...Over his last three games, Vargas is 6-for-11 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four RBI, four walks and five runs scored. Going back to Saturday, he's reached base in 12 of 17 plate appearances, including seven of his last eight...Overall this season, he has reached base in 17 of his 18 games played and his .443 OBP ranks third in the PCL.

Comeback Kids: OKC has trailed by at least three runs in each of the first two games of the series before coming back to win. Albuquerque built a 9-6 lead through five innings last night before OKC scored the game's final five runs...On Tuesday night, OKC tied for the largest comeback win in the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), overcoming a nine-run deficit. The Isotopes led, 12-3, after five innings, but OKC then outscored Albuquerque, 14-1, over the final four innings to win, 17-13. OKC last overcame a nine-run deficit in a win June 3, 2010 at home against Memphis. After trailing, 9-0, in the sixth inning, OKC scored 10 runs over the final four innings, including four in the bottom of the ninth, to win, 10-9. That game ended on a walk-off three-run homer by Esteban Germán...Last season OKC recorded 12 wins after trailing by at least three runs.

Around the Horn: Andre Lipcius collected his second consecutive three-hit game and hit his sixth home run of the season Wednesday. He is 6-for-12 the last two nights after being held 0-for-12 in his previous three games...After going 8-for-44 with runners in scoring position over the entirety over the previous six-game series against Sacramento, OKC is 15-for-42 with RISP so far in Albuquerque. However, the team did strand a season-high 16 runners on base last night, including the bases loaded three times...Chris Owings did not play Wednesday but is on a six-game hitting streak, going 8-for-21 (.381) during the stretch with two home runs. Prior to the hit streak, Owings started the season 2-for-26...Ryan Ward has 19 RBI over his last 13 games.

