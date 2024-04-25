Oklahoma City Clobbers Albuquerque Again, 21-9

Albuquerque, NM - The worst start in Albuquerque Isotopes history continued on Thursday afternoon, as visiting Oklahoma City plated 18 runs from the fourth through eighth innings. When all was said and done, the Dodgers affiliate ended up with a 21-9 victory, handing Albuquerque their 10th defeat in 12 home games to begin the season.

Topes Scope:

- With a 6-18 start, the Isotopes are tied for the fifth-worst record at the conclusion of 24 games for a Pacific Coast League team since 2008. Nashville (2008) and Las Vegas (2009) were also 6-18, while Tucson (2008) and Iowa (2018) began 5-19.

- Oklahoma City has scored 49 runs in this series, marking the most tallies ever given up by the Isotopes in a three-game stretch. The previous worst was 43, against the Iowa Cubs from Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 2010 in the Duke City. Iowa won those contests by scores of 20-9, 8-6 and 15-13.

- This is also the fifth time the opposition has plated 11 or more runs in three consecutive matchups against Albuquerque. It also took place June 30-July 2, 2003 (vs. Omaha), June 13-15, 2006 (vs. Round Rock), Sept. 16-18, 2022 (vs. Oklahoma City), and May 27-30, 2023 (vs. Round Rock; at Salt Lake).

- Today marked the 12th occurrence of the Isotopes surrendering at least 20 runs in a game. It has happened three times against Oklahoma. The Redhawks beat Albuquerque 24-4 on June 24, 2004, then 20-6 in a game that started Sept. 1, 2007, was suspended and completed the following day.

- The Isotopes pitching staff has allowed at least 11 runs on 10 occassions this year, including nine times in their last 16 games.

- Oklahoma City tallied 10 extra-base hits for the second consecutive game. Ryan Ward's two long balls was the second multi-homer contest for an individual against Albuquerque in 2024, joining Joey Loperfido who blasted three on April 12.

- For the fourth time this season, the Isotopes issued a double-digit amount of walks in a contest. They have relented 10 or more free passes in back-to-back contests for the first time in club history.

- The two teams combined for 30 or more runs for the eighth time in Isotopes Park history, and second time in nights after Oklahoma City's 17-13 win on Tuesday.

- Hunter Stovall shined in his season debut, going 5-for-5, setting a new career-high for hits in one contest. It was the 28th five-hit game for a player in Isotopes history and first since Jonathan Morales last Sept. 9, when he hit for the cycle against Reno.

- Willie MacIver connected on his first home run at Isotopes Park, and fourth in his Triple-A career. All four have come against Oklahoma City.

- Jordan Beck continued his impressive series by going 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles. He is 8-for-15 this week, and today was his eighth career contest registering multiple two-baggers.

- Sam Hilliard also doubled twice for the ninth time as a professional, and first since April 11, 2023 vs. Cincinnati. He finished 3-for-5, his team-leading 10th multi-hit game of the season.

- Aaron Schunk extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a single. He is slashing .347/.411/.449 with five doubles and 11 RBI during the stretch.

- Jimmy Herron laid down a bunt single in the first inning, scoring a run. Herron has hit safely in all 12 games appeared in this season, compiling a .283/.395/.498 slash line. He has exactly one hit in his last 11 contests. Dating back to June 25, 2023, Herron has reached base in 69 of 75 ballgames.

- Beck stole third base, his fourth theft of the year. It was Albuquerque's seventh consecutive game with a swipe, tying the season-high set March 29-April 5.

- Tyler Danish made his Rockies organizational debut and took the loss, allowing nine earned runs and eight hits in 3.1 innings. It was tied for his fourth-most runs surrendered in a contest in his career. In two starts at Isotopes Park as a professional, Danish is 0-2 with a 32.06 ERA (19 ER/5.1 IP). He pitched in Albuquerque on April 21, 2019 for Tacoma and was torched for 11 runs in two frames of an eventual 23-2 Isotopes triumph.

- Danish is the third Albuquerque starter to relent eight or more runs and at least nine hits while failing to complete four innings this season (also: Ponticelli, 4/7 at OKC and Kauffmann, 4/10 vs. SUG). His six walks were the most for an Isotope hurler since Kauffmann on July 29, 2023 vs. Sacramento (11).

- Kyle Wilcox was called for a balk in the fifth inning, the second of the season for Albuquerque. It was unclear what he did to cause it, but the Isotopes did not dispute the call.

- Drew Avans and Chris Owings each scored four runs. An opposing player has now reached that total on four occassions this year.

- The Isotopes have surrendered at least four tallies in a frame 17 times this season.

- Albuquerque has dropped 13 of their last 17 weekday matinee games at home.

On Deck: The two clubs meet again Friday night, with the first postgame fireworks show of the season scheduled (weather permitting), presented by Rio Metro RTD & Rail Runner. Right-handed pitchers Karl Kauffmann and Eduardo Salazar are set to start for Albuquerque and Oklahoma City, respectively. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm.

