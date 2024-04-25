Chihuahuas Postponed in Tacoma Thursday

April 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tonight's scheduled game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Tacoma Rainiers has been postponed due to rain.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday night at Cheney Stadium starting at 6:05 p.m. Pacific / 7:05 p.m. Mountain. Both games will be seven innings.

This is the Chihuahuas' first postponed game since August 7, 2022.

