Chihuahuas Postponed in Tacoma Thursday
April 25, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
Tonight's scheduled game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Tacoma Rainiers has been postponed due to rain.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Friday night at Cheney Stadium starting at 6:05 p.m. Pacific / 7:05 p.m. Mountain. Both games will be seven innings.
This is the Chihuahuas' first postponed game since August 7, 2022.
