Tonight's Icemen Game at South Carolina Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The ECHL has announced that the game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Fans who have purchased tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date.

As a result, tonight's Icemen game watching parties at Dick's Wings & Grill at the Lakewood and St. Augustine locations have also been postponed.

The 2020-21 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.

