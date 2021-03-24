ECHL Transactions - March 24
March 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 24, 2021:
Florida:
Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Larkin Saalfrank, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Larkin Saalfrank, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina
Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Delete Jack Poehling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)
Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Indy:
Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Rochester
Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)
Orlando:
Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Rapid City:
Add John Albert, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Sean Romeo, G activated from reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve
Delete Max Novak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Tulsa:
Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve
Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve
Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Pat Cannone, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G traded to Rapid City
Wheeling:
Add Jesse Lees, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Dakota McDonald, G added as EBUG
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve
Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Zech, F placed on reserve
Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve
