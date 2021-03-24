ECHL Transactions - March 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 24, 2021:

Florida:

Add Ben Myers, G added as EBUG

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Larkin Saalfrank, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Larkin Saalfrank, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Delete Jeremy Helvig, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina

Delete Matt Murphy, D loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Delete Jack Poehling, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/18)

Delete Karch Bachman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Indy:

Add Tom Aubrun, G assigned by Rockford

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Rochester

Delete Seamus Malone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/22)

Orlando:

Delete Jake Coughler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Rapid City:

Add John Albert, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tom Hodges, G added as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Sean Romeo, G activated from reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Shepard, G placed on reserve

Delete Max Novak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Tulsa:

Add Alex Brooks, D activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Add Ian McNulty, F activated from reserve

Delete Conlan Keenan, F placed on reserve

Delete Danny Moynihan, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Pat Cannone, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Lepkowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G traded to Rapid City

Wheeling:

Add Jesse Lees, D added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Dakota McDonald, G added as EBUG

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Add Charlie Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Zech, F placed on reserve

Delete Dean Stewart, D placed on reserve

