Americans Fall to Rapid City

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), lost the first game of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night, by a score of 5-2, in front of an announced crowd of 1,326 fans at the Allen Event Center.

Allen came into the evening winning two of their last three games and winners in four of five contests with the Rapid City Rush.

In the first period, the Americans were the better team early on creating multiple chances, including hitting the post on several occasions. Then with just over seven minutes left in the opening period, Josh Lammon fired home his ninth of the season past Rush netminder Adam Carlson, on a great feed from Samuel Laberge. The Rush would equalize the game later in the first period on a goal from Hunter Garlent.

The Second period was a much slower paced game, that came a big surprise as goalie Hayden Hawkey made his 2020-21 Season debut for the Allen Americans. Just one minute and thirty-nine seconds in the Rush scored on a two-on-one break to take the lead (2-1). The Americans would have a five-on-three opportunity midway through the second period but could not capitalize on the opportunity.

Entering the final frame, the Americans started the period playing some inspired hockey, maintaining major offensive zone time before Kayle Doetzel leveled the game at 2 early in the third period. Rapid City would not be denied, as just past the midway point in the period they took the lead back, on a goal from Andrew Sturtz. Then with just over three minutes remaining in the game, Tyler Coulter gave the Rush a two-goal cushion making it 4-2. Allen then brought the extra attacker out and Rapid City added an empty net goal with 1 minute and 27 seconds remaining to make it 5-2.

Rush forward Hunter Garlent had a two-point night with the first goal of the game for the Rush and then provided the primary assist on the game winning goal by Andrew Sturtz.

Kayle Doetzel scored his first goal of the season for the Americans as he wristed one in from the blueline early in the third period to tie the game at 2-2.

The Americans return for two home games this week, with games on Friday night and Saturday night against Rapid City.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1. RC - A. Sturtz

2. ALN - K. Doetzel

3. ALN - J. Lammon

