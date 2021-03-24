Ginn Golden as Mavs Blank Wichita

March 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 1-0 Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Rob Bordson netted a goal for the Mavericks. Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 22 of 22 shots attempted by the Thunder. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

First Period

Shots: KC 6, WIC 7

Second Period

Shots: KC 10, WIC 8

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (12) at 5:00. Assisted by Brodie Reid and CJ Eick.

Shots: KC 9, WIC 7

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.