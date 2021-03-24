Ginn Golden as Mavs Blank Wichita
March 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Wichita Thunder 1-0 Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Rob Bordson netted a goal for the Mavericks. Goaltender Matt Ginn stopped 22 of 22 shots attempted by the Thunder. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.
First Period
Shots: KC 6, WIC 7
Second Period
Shots: KC 10, WIC 8
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (12) at 5:00. Assisted by Brodie Reid and CJ Eick.
Shots: KC 9, WIC 7
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson and Brodie Reid have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 24, 2021
- Rush Win Series Opener in Allen to Extend Point Streak to Eight - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Fall to Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Nailers Jump on Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Ginn Golden as Mavs Blank Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nailers Offense Red Hot in Opener at Florida - Wheeling Nailers
- Mavs Game Preview vs. Wichita - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - March 24 - ECHL
- Everblades Meet Nailers for First Time - Florida Everblades
- Tonight's Icemen Game at South Carolina Postponed - Jacksonville IceMen
- Tonight's Stingrays Game Postponed - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Preview: Tulsa at Utah, March 24, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview:stingrays vs. Icemen, March 24 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Ginn Golden as Mavs Blank Wichita
- Mavs Game Preview vs. Wichita
- Rescheduled Date for February 17 at Tulsa Game Announced
- Two Hat Tricks Lead to Mavs Victory
- Mavs Fall in OT to Indy, 2-1