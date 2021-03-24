Game Day Preview: Rapid City at Allen, 7:05 PM

March 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight, for the first time since January 9th. The Americans are 4-1-0 against Rapid City this season. Don't miss our postgame party at BAR LOUIE following the game.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE, VILLAGE AT ALLEN

Next Home Game: Friday, March 26th vs Rapid City Rush.

ABOUT LAST GAME:

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans battled back to tie the game in the second period, but the Oilers prevailed last Sunday afternoon by a score of 5-3. The Americans went 2-1-1 against the Oilers in four games last week.

RED HOT:

Americans Goalie Justin Kapelmaster recorded back-to-back shutouts last Friday and Saturday, the first two pro shutouts of his careers. Kapelmaster went 2-1-1 in four games against the Tulsa Oilers.

WHO TO WATCH:

Corey Mackin leads the way against the Rapid City Rush with five points in five games. Mackin has two goals and two helpers, while Joseph Garreffa, who was recalled by San Jose on March 15th, also had five points in five games.

COMPARING ALLEN AND RAPID CITY:

ALLEN:

HOME: 8-1-2-0

AWAY: 13-10-0-0

OVERALL: 21-11-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 15

Assists: Matt Register 21

Points: Corey Mackin, 30

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +14

PIM: Zane Franklin, 63

RAPID CITY RUSH:

HOME: 12-8-0-1

AWAY: 6-10-2-0

OVERALL: 18-18-2-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

RAPID CITY RUSH TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Avery Peterson, 16

Assists: Peter Quenneville, 23

Points: Tyler Coulter, 36

+/-: Peter Quenneville +4

PIM: Garrett Klotz, 51

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.