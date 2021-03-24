Game Preview:stingrays vs. Icemen, March 24 at 7:05 PM

SC Stingrays vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: Riding a three-game winning streak, the South Carolina Stingrays face the Jacksonville Icemen Wednesday night in the first of their four home games this week at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Rays defeated Fort Wayne by scores of 2-1, 5-1 and 5-2 last weekend to secure a 3-game sweep in their lone series against the Komets this season. Jacksonville recently claimed three points from their own 3-game set last weekend, going 1-1-1 against Orlando. In 10 previous meetings this season SC has a 5-3-2 record against the Icemen, winning the first three contests in December and January before getting back on track in March after stumbling in February. The Stingrays' recent wins have moved them into fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a points percentage of .543. Jacksonville is just behind them in sixth place at .500. The Icemen rank third in penalty killing percentage, discarding 86.5% of their opponents' man-advantages this season. After scoring five power play goals in their past two games, South Carolina has moved up to eighth in the league's power play rankings at 15.3% for the year.

Scouting the Icemen: Through 33 games, Jacksonville is in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 14-14-2-3 (.500). Forward Nick Saracino leads the club with 26 points in 32 games on 10 goals and 16 assists. His team-leading goal total is tied with Ara Nazarian, who ranks second with 19 points (10g, 9a). Pascal Aquin is third in both goals and points with nine and 17 respectively. Team captain Wacey Rabbit has registered 11 points in 21 games on two goals and nine helpers. Defensemen Trevor Hamilton, Jason Binkley and Michael Kim are tied for the team lead in scoring among blueliners with nine points apiece. In net, a recent recall for Kyle Keyser by the Providence Bruins has left the Icemen with Charles Williams and Sean Bonar between the pipes. In eight appearances, Williams has posted a 3-3-1 record with a 2.44 goals-against average.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, March 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 26 vs. Orlando, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 vs. Orlando, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 28 vs. Orlando, 3:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

