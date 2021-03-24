Tonight's Stingrays Game Postponed
March 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL has announced that the game between the South Carolina Stingrays and Jacksonville Icemen scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 has been postponed, per league safety protocols.
The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 21 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Fans who have purchased tickets to Wednesday's game will be able to retain their tickets and use them on the rescheduled date.
