Tonight's Game Postponed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's game (8/26) against the Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to significant rainfall and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 7-innings.

Tickets from today's game are exchangeable for tomorrow's doubleheader and for any game during the Lookouts 2020 season. The Ticket Office is open Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and on gamedays.

For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

