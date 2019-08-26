Tonight's Game Postponed
August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that tonight's game (8/26) against the Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to significant rainfall and unplayable field conditions. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:15 p.m. with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be 7-innings.
Tickets from today's game are exchangeable for tomorrow's doubleheader and for any game during the Lookouts 2020 season. The Ticket Office is open Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and on gamedays.
For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.
