Rubber Match Set After Barons Late Rally Victory
August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK - The Tennessee Smokies (54-79, 21-43) pitching staff walked a season high 12 batters in an 8-5 loss to the Birmingham Barons (60-70, 33-28) at Smokies Stadium on Monday night. The loss sets up a rubber match for Tuesday night, the Smokies final home game of the season.
In consecutive games, the Smokies scored in the first inning. Zack Short provided the early run when he tripled to center field scoring Gioskar Amaya.
Birmingham formed a response immediately and tied the game off a Luis Valenzuela RBI-Double. The Barons added a pair of runs to start the third inning thanks to Damek Tomscha's two-run double, putting them up 3-1.
The seesaw affair continued into the home half of the third inning. For the second time all season, Amaya rounded the bases after he homered to left field cutting the Barons lead to one.
In the top of the fifth, the Barons chased Smokies starter RHP Erich Uelmen out of the game after he loaded the bases issuing a pair of walks and a single. Uelmen finished the start walking a career and team worst six batters.
Once again, the Smokies dug up a response for the Barons offense by way of another Short RBI. This one coming in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at three.
Amaya's second RBI came in the sixth on a ground out to put the Smokies ahead. Vimael Machin tacked on his sixth RBI in his last five games with a single to put Tennessee up 5-3 to finish the sixth.
The Smokies bullpen collapsed in the eighth inning, however, giving up five runs. Smokies RHP Tommy Nance (L, 2-5) walked four of the first five batters to gift the Barons a run. Gavin Sheets put the exclamation point on the inning with a three run blast moving the score to 8-5 for good.
Barons RHP Tyler Johnson (W, 1-0) received the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while RHP Codi Heuer (S, 9) shut things down in the ninth to secure the win.
The rubber match features a match-up between Smokies RHP Erick Leal (3-4, 4.66) and Barons LHP Tanner Banks (3-7, 4.50). First pitch on Tuesday, the final home game of 2019, is set for 7:00 pm EDT.
