Biloxi and Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Monday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Biloxi area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday with first pitch at 5:35 pm and gates opening at 5:00 pm.

The Shuckers and M-Braves will play two seven-inning games, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Tickets from Monday night's game can be exchanged for Tuesday's game or either of the Shuckers home playoff games on September 4 and 5. Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office on game days from 10 am through the game and during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

It's the final T-Shirt Tuesday of the 2019 season, with a sign-language themed t-shirt for the first 250 fans. It's also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Coast Radio Group, with giveaways throughout the night to say 'thank you' to our fans for a great 2019 season. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

