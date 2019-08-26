Biloxi and Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - Monday's game between the Biloxi Shuckers and Mississippi Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Biloxi area. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday with first pitch at 5:35 pm and gates opening at 5:00 pm.
The Shuckers and M-Braves will play two seven-inning games, with the second game starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Tickets from Monday night's game can be exchanged for Tuesday's game or either of the Shuckers home playoff games on September 4 and 5. Tickets can be exchanged exclusively at the MGM Park Box Office on game days from 10 am through the game and during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.
It's the final T-Shirt Tuesday of the 2019 season, with a sign-language themed t-shirt for the first 250 fans. It's also Fan Appreciation Night presented by Coast Radio Group, with giveaways throughout the night to say 'thank you' to our fans for a great 2019 season. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.
With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are available by calling 228-233-3465 or by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 26, 2019
- Monday's M-Braves at Biloxi Game Postponed - Mississippi Braves
- Biloxi and Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Biloxi Shuckers
- Tonight's Game Postponed - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Biscuits and Lookouts Postponed - Montgomery Biscuits
- Generals Gameday: August 26 at Pensacola - Jackson Generals
- Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano Added to Biloxi Shuckers Roster - Biloxi Shuckers
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 26 vs. Mobile - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cabrera, Twine to Jacksonville; Brigman to Injured List; Mahoney to New Orleans - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Casteel, Pfeifer Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week - Mississippi Braves
- Cory Abbott Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week - Tennessee Smokies
- Southern League Weekly Award Winners Announced for August 19-25 - SL
- Jumbo Shrimp Playoff Ticket Packages on Sale Now - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Jax Throws Well, but Blue Wahoos Fall - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Vargas Delivers in 4-1 Win as Generals Clinch Playoff Berth - Jackson Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- Biloxi and Mississippi Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
- Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano Added to Biloxi Shuckers Roster
- Wild Ending - Shuckers Walk off on Wild Pitch
- Trio of Big Innings Help Biloxi Blow by M-Braves
- Hairston, Bender Promoted to Shuckers from High-A