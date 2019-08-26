Carolina League MVP Mario Feliciano Added to Biloxi Shuckers Roster

August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to their game against the Mississippi Braves on Monday. Catcher Mario Feliciano has been promoted to Biloxi from High-A Carolina, while LHP Cameron Roegner has been placed on the temporary inactive list.

Feliciano earns his first promotion to Double-A after playing in 116 games with the Carolina Mudcats in 2019. The 20-year-old hit .273 with 25 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 81 RBI. The Bayamon, PR native was named the Carolina League MVP on August 22 after leading the circuit in RBI, slugging percentage (.477), extra-base hits (48) and total bases (210) while also ranking fourth in OPS (.801), sixth in doubles and eighth in hits (120). Taken as the 75th overall pick in the 2016 First Year Player Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy, Feliciano is ranked as the #9 prospect in the Brewers' organization and top-rated catcher in the system according to MLB Pipeline.

In a corresponding move, LHP Cameron Roegner has been placed on the temporary inactive list. Roegner pitch on Sunday, throwing six scoreless innings against the Mississippi Braves. In 16 appearances, ten starts, with Biloxi this season, Roegner is 5-5 with a 4.44 ERA, tossing 71.0 innings and striking out 68.

Looking to win their series against Mississippi, the Shuckers continue their five-game tangle with the M-Braves on Monday night at MGM Park. Biloxi will send RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-3, 3.74) to the mound against Mississippi RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 4.15) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. It's Barks & Brews Monday presented by Raising Cane's and F.E.B. Distributing, with $3 craft beer refills at the Buena Vista Beer Garden and dogs at the ballpark. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App and can be seen on MiLB.TV. Fans can save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code 'Shuckers' at checkout.

Flex Plans and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. With the 2020 Southern League schedule announced, Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2020 season are also available by visiting the Biloxi Shuckers front office. The Biloxi Shuckers will host Game 1 and Game 2 of the South Division Championship Series on September 4 & 5 at MGM Park. Tickets for all six potential playoff games at MGM Park are on sale now.

