Jumbo Shrimp Playoff Ticket Packages on Sale Now

August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville is vying for their first Southern League title since becoming the Jumbo Shrimp and ticket packages for the Shrimptember Playoffs presented by 121 Financial are now on sale by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

The Jumbo Shrimp are also hosting a Swing For Your Seats from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4 at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. This free, open-to-the-public event will allow fans to step in the batter's box at home plate with a wood bat and face two pitches from a pitching machine to try to hit a home run. Successful participants will receive both a free ticket to each Jumbo Shrimp home playoff game and a season ticket for the 2020 campaign. Those who reach the warning track will receive a free ticket to each Jumbo Shrimp home playoff game. Concessions will be available during the event.

Should the Jumbo Shrimp overcome a 2.5-game deficit to Biloxi in the South Division's second-half race, the club would host the Shuckers on Friday, September 6 in Game 3 of the best-of-five Southern League South Division Series. If necessary, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville would also be the site of Game 4 and 5 on September 7 and 8, respectively. Rally towels will be distributed to fans on Friday courtesy of Darley's Plumbing.

If the Jumbo Shrimp were to advance to the Southern League Championship Series, Games 1 and 2 would be played at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11, respectively.

Fans have the opportunity to catch all five potential playoff games in Jacksonville with the Jumbo Shrimp's playoff packs. The club's PNC Bank Club Seat Ticket Playoff Pack offers a PNC Bank Club ticket to each potential home playoff game and a commemorative Jumbo Shrimp playoff t-shirt for $105. The Jumbo Shrimp's Reserved Seat Playoff Pack includes a reserved seat to all five potential playoff games and a commemorative playoff t-shirt for $55.

Packages can be purchased by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Should Jacksonville fall shy of a playoff berth, fans who purchase playoff ticket packages could apply their purchase to a 2020 season ticket package or have their money refunded.

