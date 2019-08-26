Generals Gameday: August 26 at Pensacola

August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





PLAYOFF BOUND! : As of August 26, the Generals have locked up the second playoff spot for the North Division, with Montgomery having already qualified for a berth after winning the North Division in the First Half. More details:

>>Runners-Up For Sure: Entering August 20, the Generals' overall record (71-53) was 14.5 games ahead of Birmingham (56-67) with 13 games to go, ensuring that the Barons would not overtake Jackson for the second-best overall record in the North Division in 2019. When the Barons lost on August 25, they fell 7.5 games behind Montgomery with 7 games to play in the Second Half, eliminating them from playoff contention and securing the Generals' second playoff bid in as many seasons and third in the last four years. As season-long divisional runners-up, the Generals will host at least 1 guaranteed playoff game (Game 3 of the North Division Series), with Montgomery hosting the other four games. Game 3 of the NDS will happen on Friday, September 6 at 6:05pm at The Ballpark at Jackson.

>>The "But What If We Get Hot?" Option: Jackson still has a chance to host 3 games in the North Division Series, but it's small. Entering August 26, the Generals are 3.5 games behind Montgomery in the Second Half, with 7 games to go. If the Generals win enough games to overtake the Biscuits in the Second Half standings, they would earn the right to host Games 3, 4, and 5 of the North Division Series at The Ballpark at Jackson on September 6, 7, and 8 at 6:05pm. Games 4 and 5 would be necessary if neither side sweeps Games 1-3.

Jackson Generals (75-55 Overall, 36-24 2nd Half)

Vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (72-60, 34-28 2nd Half)

Monday, August 26 | 6:35 pm CT | Game 131 | 2nd Half Game 61

Generals SP: RHP Jeff Bain (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Opponent SP: RHP Adam Bray (3-3, 2.38 ERA)

LAST GAME: Pensacola, Fla. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, tied their 2018 regular season win total with their 75th win on Sunday, beating the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-1 at Admiral Fetterman Field. The win for the Generals (75-55) comes on the same day that a Birmingham loss guaranteed Jackson the second of two Southern League postseason berths for North Division clubs. Pensacola (72-60) is still fighting for a bid in the South Division.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S MATCHUP: Right-hander Jeff Bain has yet to win in his two appearances at Double-A, making him winless since August 4 at High-A Visalia. Bain didn't give up a homer in his last appearance against Tennessee (something he had done in each of his four prior outings), but his control wavered, leading to a season-high four walks. He's up against Pensacola's Adam Bray, who's 0-2 with a 2.37 ERA in his last 10 outings, all fewer than 5.0 IP.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK AGAIN: Generals outfielder/first baseman Pavin Smith batted .500 between August 19-25, winning SL Player of the Week honors for the second time this year. Smith reached base safely in all seven games he played, adding four multi-hit efforts.

ALL-STAR 2020: On July 29, the Jackson Generals announced that they would play host to the 2020 Southern League All-Star Game at The Ballpark at Jackson, their first All-Star Game since 2011. Manager Blake Lalli was a participant in that 2011 game, which the North Division won 6-3. (CLICK: 2020 SL ASG release)

