Monday's M-Braves at Biloxi Game Postponed

August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





BILOXI, MS - Monday night's contests between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers in Biloxi, MS has been postponed due to incliment weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:35 pm. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games with the second contest taking place 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 4.15) will start game one for the M-Braves, and RHP Claudio Custodio (5-4, 2.14) gets the ball for game two. RHP Drew Rassmessen (1-3, 3.74) starts game one for Biloxi and RHP Alec Bettinger (5-7, 3.59). First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:30 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves will close out the 2019 home schedule with a five-game homestand Aug. 29-Sept. 2 at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The homestand features the final Thirsty Thursday of the season, Baseball Card Set Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 30, Post-Game Fireworks and Memphis Grizzlies Night on Saturday, Aug. 31, Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday and Photo With a Brave Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 and then a Labor Day matinee on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:05 pm to close out the season. For tickets and more information visit mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.