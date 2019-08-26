Monday's M-Braves at Biloxi Game Postponed
August 26, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
BILOXI, MS - Monday night's contests between the Mississippi Braves and Biloxi Shuckers in Biloxi, MS has been postponed due to incliment weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 5:35 pm. The doubleheader will feature two seven-inning games with the second contest taking place 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
RHP Nolan Kingham (1-2, 4.15) will start game one for the M-Braves, and RHP Claudio Custodio (5-4, 2.14) gets the ball for game two. RHP Drew Rassmessen (1-3, 3.74) starts game one for Biloxi and RHP Alec Bettinger (5-7, 3.59). First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:30 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).
The M-Braves will close out the 2019 home schedule with a five-game homestand Aug. 29-Sept. 2 at Trustmark Park against the Chattanooga Lookouts. The homestand features the final Thirsty Thursday of the season, Baseball Card Set Giveaway on Friday, Aug. 30, Post-Game Fireworks and Memphis Grizzlies Night on Saturday, Aug. 31, Mugshots FamilyFest Sunday and Photo With a Brave Day on Sunday, Sept. 1 and then a Labor Day matinee on Monday, Sept. 2 at 1:05 pm to close out the season. For tickets and more information visit mississippibraves.com.
