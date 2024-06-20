Tonights Game Postponed to Saturday
June 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release
Tonight's game has been postponed due to weather. We will play the make-up game as part of a double header on Saturday (6/22) that will start at 4pm. A ticket to either tonights game or Saturdays will get you into both games on Saturday.
