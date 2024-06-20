Series Tied with 9-4 Mustang Win

June 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs bounce back from a series opening loss with a 9-4 win over Missoula Wednesday.

Pat Maybach spun his third quality start in a row tossing seven innings giving up a run on five hits picking up four strikeouts. He earned the win to improve to 4-0.

A leadoff double by Abe Valdez in the bottom of the third triggered a five-run third inning for the Mustangs. He came home on a Jacob Kline sacrifice fly. Taylor Lomack, Brendan Ryan, and Gabe Wurtz all singled to go up 3-0. A walk to Pat Mills and a single by Travis Holt and the Mustangs led 5-0.

Moralez led off the fourth with a single, while Kline cashed in with a full-count double to score Moralez. Brendan Ryan doubled home Kline, and Wurtz hit a ground ball to bring home Ryan to go up 8-0.

The Paddleheads had a one out RBI single by Josh Elvir to bring the score to 8-1.

In the eighth, Jonathan Haab spun a scoreless 1-2-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Mills homered to right field to give the Mustangs a 9-1 lead.

Trevor Jackson punched out Alec Sanchez and Adam Fogel to start the top of the ninth, but gave up three walks, a single, and an RBI double to make it interesting with a 9-4 score.

Luckily, Jackson forced Patrick Chung to ground out to end the ball game.

The Mustangs look for a series lead over the Paddleheads Thursday, as newcomer John Esposito takes the mound. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

