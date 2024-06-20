Pitching Problems Continue to Plague Jackalopes

The Ogden Raptors won every facet of the game, routing the Jackalopes 21-5.

Working with a taxed bullpen, Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue was looking for length from starter Elijah Johnson. The Raptors waylaid that goal as Johnson had a difficult 1st inning, surrendering 4 runs.

Johnson's command was not to full strength as he threw 3.2 innings, with seven walks to his two strikeouts. 14 runs were scored against Elijah in his start, however only six were earned. He ended up throwing over 120 pitches before Zach Martinez came in for relief.

Martinez did give the Jackalopes needed length out of the bullpen, throwing 100 pitches and working 3.1 innings. His outing was plagued with more of the two out-seeing eye single hitting that Ogden has employed in their two routes of Grand Junction in the series.

Unlike a night ago when the Jackalopes somewhat matched the offensive onslaught from the Raptors, tonight the bats were quieter, largely due to Ogden starter Matthew Hess' ability to limit damage with runners on base.

In the bottom of the first, Kelly Dugan hit his second home run of the season and second in as many nights for the Jackalopes, taking a ball the opposite way in front of the left field bleachers, but it occurred with no one on base.

In the second inning, Hess proved his ability to limit damage with runners on, by getting three quick outs after the first two batters of the inning were walked. In total, the Jackalopes left seven runners on base in the game.

The third was a similar story. The Jakes loaded the bases with one out but could only muster two runs. The last two they would score other than a Lavoisier Fisher pinch-hit home run in the 7th in a game that was already long decided.

"Again, we can't overcome a poor start, it seems like the bases are loaded against us from inning one right now" said Jackalopes Manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "We need to do better in all phases, but pitching really does set the tone. We are expecting a different, better outcome tonight."

The Jackalopes did get an encouraging outing from Will Levine, who struck out two in a scoreless 8th inning.

The series continues Thursday night, Thirsty Thursday, but more importantly... Dad Bod Night! Fans can get tickets to celebrate with dad bod themed giveaways, games, and features at gjjackalopes.com

