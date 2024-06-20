Mason's Miraculous Finish: Range Riders Walk It Off

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - Well, the Glacier Range Riders (16-10) certainly left it late on Wednesday, down to their last strike against the Great Falls Voyagers (6-20). With the runners on the corners and the count at 2-2 for Mason Dinesen, Glacier needed one for the tie and two for the win. A balk was called on the pitch pushing the run home in Andy Atwood, before Dinesen followed that up with a hit through the left side of the infield to score Gavin Tonkel and win the game 2-1 for the Range Riders.

That was the only scoring of the day for Glacier as it was an absolute pitcher's duel starting with a jousting match between starter Danny Galvan for Great Falls and the Range Rider starter in Nick Zegna. Zegna had a very good outing going five full with eight strikeouts and no earned runs against. However, Zegna did commit an error on what was going to be a sacrifice bunt which scored the only run of the game for the Voyagers.

Luke Cooper took over for Zegna and fired two scoreless innings in his professional debut, while Montana Quigley took the reins in the eighth and ninth, and did a good job throwing zeroes on the board and setting the stage for the walk-off. It was Atwood that got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, before an error got him to third, and the Voyagers opted to intentionally walk Chad Castillo who Tonkel pinch ran for.

The Range Riders and Voyagers are now tied in the series 1-1, with game three on tap for tomorrow night at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

