Oakland Tops Yolo 7-3

June 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

DAVIS, Calif. - Another outstanding start for Christian Cosby was the main factor in a decisive 7-3 victory for the Oakland Ballers over their regional rivals in Yolo County.

The win was their first in Davis this year, and it felt all the more sweeter after being whacked 17-1 the previous day by the High Wheelers.

Cosby, who got up to 97 mph on the mound with his fastball today, scattered hits and broke bats against a Yolo lineup for a second time this season, finishing with a final line of 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R (2 ER), 2 BB, and 7 K. The win today for him was his third of the season and he is back atop the Pioneer League with 41 strikeouts on the season.

His offense behind him got to work early today. Oakland struck for three runs in the first off Yolo starter Dawson Lane thanks to a Trevor Halsema RBI single and Coleton Horner two-run double.

Two more runs were added on in the second with Payton Harden hitting an RBI single and Austin Davis scoring on a wild pitch. Harden, by the way, had three hits and is now on a three-game hitting streak and has busted out of a slump.

Oakland added on a run in each of the third and fourth to pad a lead that was more than enough for the combined pitching of Christian Cosby, Conner Richardson, and Jake Dahle.

Another offensive note of import was newcomer J.P. Gates picked up his first two professional hits, a single and a double. The two-way player from Tampa University is yet to make an appearance on the mound.

The series is now tied up at a game apiece and we'll play another 4:30 pm start tomorrow on the campus of UC Davis. Catch the action on 860 AM The Answer or if you're feeling frisky, come on up to Davis and see the Ballers on the road!

