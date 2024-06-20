Mustangs Quiet Down PaddleHeads' Bats in 9-4 Win

June 20, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads







BILLINGS, MT- After the Missoula PaddleHeads landed the first punch in game 1 Tuesday, the Billings Mustangs would look for renewed energy in game 2 of this 6-game slate. The Mustangs would send southpaw Pat Maybach to the mound who was enjoying a great amount of success coming in with a 3-0 record. In his first test against the dangerous PaddleHeads offense, the 3rd year Mustang would be up to the challenge. The offense would provide enough punch in a 2-inning stretch on the flipside of the equation to take control of the contest.

Billings would tally 8 unanswered runs in the 3rd, and 4th innings to lead by that margin after both offenses were held off the board in the first 2 innings of play. The Missoula offense would be limited to just 1 run over the first 8 innings with Maybach holding things in check for the vast bulk of the contest. The end result would be a comfortable 9-4 win for the Mustangs as Billings evened things up in the 6-game set.

