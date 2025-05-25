Mustangs Drop Series in One-Run Loss

The Billings Mustangs (2-4) dropped a tight one to the Missoula PaddleHeads (4-2) by a score of 5-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dehler Park.

Both teams were ready to go offensively right from the start as both teams scored runs in the first inning. Missoula scored two runs on RBI singles from Mike Rosario and Adam Fogel to take a 2-0 lead, but Billings responded immediately. A.J. Shaver led off the bottom of the first with a walk and then scored one batter later when Briley Knight ripped an RBI double down the right field line. Dylan Leach followed with a walk of his own on a full count and both men later scored on a two-run single by Jack O'Dowd to give the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.

Missoula would tie the game in the fourth inning as McGwire Holbrook scored on a wild pitch and had a chance to take the lead after loading the bases with two outs, but newcomer Chris Hardin came in and got Mike Rosario to line out to left to end the threat.

Hardin faced another bases loaded jam in the sixth inning, when two singles and a walk loaded the bases for the league leader in homeruns, Roberto Pena. Hardin again managed to escape, although not without some controversy. After Pena hit a hard line drive right at shortstop Colby Seltzer for the second out, Mike Rosario hit a ground ball to O'Dowd at second base. O'Dowd's throw to first was wide of the mark and the initial call on the field was that Evan Blum was pulled off the bag at first, which would have resulted in the go ahead run scoring and the inning continuing. However, after Mustangs manager Craig Maddox came out to argue the call, the umpires huddled together and after a lengthy discussion, overturned the call to an out at first to end the inning and preserve the tie.

The tie would only last one more inning, however, as five consecutive hits with one out in the seventh inning gave the PaddleHeads the lead. The go-ahead knock was a two-run single by Holbrook in what turned out to be the game winner.

The Mustangs threatened in their half of the seventh, as a Zane Denton hit by pitch was followed by a single by Evan Blum. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and set up an RBI groundout by A.J. Shaver to make it a one-run game and put the tying run on third. That was all the Mustangs could manage, however, as the final eight batters of the game were retired in order to seal the opening series win for the PaddleHeads.

Thomas Wilhite (0-1) suffered the loss for Billings after allowing the two-run single to Holbrook, while Zac Lampton (1-0) earned the win and Arman Sabouri (1) picked up the save.

The Mustangs (2-4) will hit the road and be back in action again on Tuesday night when Shane Spencer (1-0) takes the mound against the Idaho Falls Chukars (5-1).







