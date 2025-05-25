Jackalopes Top Defending Champs for 2025's Inaugural Win

May 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Grand Junction Jackalopes picked up their first win of the young season on Saturday night, defeating the High Wheelers six to three on the road.

The Jackalopes came out swinging early in the first inning, scoring three runs, one off a single by short stop Matt Piotrowski and the other two off a sacrifice fly and a fielders choice with the RBI going to Robin Fernandez and Zeb Roos respectively.

The Jackalopes would tack on two more runs in the top half of the fifth inning with two RBI singles by Damon Maynard and Luis Hernandez bringing the score to five to zero.

Meanwhile on the mound, Jackalopes starting pitcher Brock Gillis remained hitless through the fourth inning but starting to unravel in the fifth. The High Wheelers got their first hit in the game when left fielder Cooper Hext hit a solo home run.

Later in the inning High Wheelers third baseman Kirkland Banks came up with two runners on and hit a bases-clearing double, bringing the score to six to three.

The Jackalopes bullpen, being tested for the first time this season, would hold on strong, only allowing one hit through the final four innings. Aydan Alger came on in relief of Gillis in the fifth, escaping the inning without allowing any hits. Ethan Brown would come on for the next two innings, allowing two walks and no hits.

Finally Reese Miller came in and got the save, allowing just one hit in the process.

"Good to get the first win" said Jackalopes manager Frank Gonzales. "Gillis kept us very close and was good, just couldn't finish the fifth. The bullpen was great and we attacked offensively tonight which was good to see. Lots of energy and no loss of fight from the club."

The final game of the six-game series is today at Bryant Field with the first pitch at 1:05 MDT. All Jackalopes games can be watched on Flo Sports.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 3 at 6:35pm MDT against the Idaho Falls Chukars. Tickets are available at GJJackalopes.com or by visiting our team store at 1315 North Ave.







