Pena Homers Twice in PaddleHeads' Win Saturday

May 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Billings, MT - Both the Missoula PaddleHeads and Billings Mustangs would be looking for an advantage in this 6-game series on Saturday night in the penultimate game of the slate at Dehler Park. The contest would see the pendulum swing in favor of both teams at times as well in a battle throughout. Thanks in large part to Missoula's hottest hitter, the PaddleHeads would have the edge.

Roberto Pena came into Saturday's contest on a tear having homered in 3 straight games. The PaddleHeads 1st baseman had also recorded an RBI in every game of the season. Both trends would continue for the 2nd year professional as Pena would hit a pair more home runs to bring his total to 6 only 5 games into the season. That total leads the Pioneer League.

The PaddleHeads offense would also put rallies together in the late innings to add on offensively. Starting pitcher Matthew Sox would also pitch well in his debut on the mound in 5 innings of work. This combination allowed the PaddleHeads to claim their 3rd win of the series in a 11-6 victory.

After the PaddleHeads fell behind early in the first, Pena would get going with the long ball to give Missoula their first lead in the 3rd. After a leadoff single by Kamron Willman, Pena would come to the plate soon after hitting a 2-run homer to give Missoula a 2-1 advantage. Pena would then jumpstart a PaddleHeads rally a few innings later. Pena would finish the contest 2-for-5.

Pena's 2nd home run of the evening would kick off a 4-run push in the 5th with 2-outs. The solo blast was Pena's 4th home run in his last 2 games as the former Wildcat has homered twice in 2 consecutive contests. Colin Gordon would later get in on the act in the frame hitting a double to knock in Mike Rosario. After an error led to more damage in the inning Missoula would lead the game 6-1. Billings would find 2-out success themselves in the 6th however to fight back.

After a rally with 2-outs would be key for Billings Friday night, the Mustangs would strike in a similar fashion in the 6th inning a night later. Billings would cut the Missoula lead to just one in the frame scoring 4-runs with 2-outs.

Third baseman Colby Seltzer would get the party started with a triple to right center field to bring home a run. After Seltzer scored on a single by A.J. Shaver, Dylan Leach would knock in 2 more runs with a double to make the score 6-5. Leach and Seltzer would both have solid nights as the pair both finished 3-for-4. The PaddleHeads did not allow Billings to build off this momentum however, getting back to the scoreboard quickly.

After Pena was intentionally walked to start the 7th, Rosario would make the Mustangs pay with a base hit up the middle to set up another Missoula rally. The PaddleHeads would then use a little small ball to get a run in as Nich Klemp would put the ball in play to get Pena home from 3rd base to make the score 7-5. Gordon would be productive once again soon after hitting a bloop base hit to left to score Rosario. The former Range Rider would later score himself on a wild pitch to make the score 9-5.

Rosario would record yet another multi-hit game for Missoula in the win finishing 2-for-3 Saturday. The right fielder has had 2 hits or more in 4 consecutive games for the PaddleHeads.

Gordon would also have a great night at the plate reaching base four times in a 2-for-3 effort.

The trend of putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position to get runs home would continue in the 8th as the PaddleHeads put the finishing touches on offensively. Both Taylor Smith, and Carlos Perez would see runs come home to score on ground balls as the PaddleHeads took a 5-run lead. This ensured that starter Matthew Sox would also be a winner Saturday.

After allowing a run in the 1st inning, the former Boise Hawk would settle in nicely allowing just 4 hits over 5 innings of work. Sox would also strike out 4 in the outing allowing just the one run to get the victory. The win on the mound for the former Utah Ute would be his first as a professional since 2023. Now Missoula will turn the ball over to a rookie Sunday afternoon making his professional debut.

Brenden Beard will be tasked with heading to the hill Sunday in Billings looking to give the PaddleHeads (3-2) a series win on the road. The Mustangs (2-3) will look to continue the trend of splitting a series with Missoula in a Sunday matinee affair from Dehler Park. The finale from the Magic City is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







