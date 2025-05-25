Errors Haunt Mustangs in 11-6 Loss to PaddleHeads

May 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Long balls and errors haunted the Billings Mustangs (2-3) on Saturday night at Dehler Park as they fell to the Missoula PaddleHeads (3-2) by a score of 11-6.

Two more homeruns by PaddleHeads slugger Roberto Pena and four Mustangs errors were too much to overcome as the PaddleHeads scored five unearned runs in what ended as a five-run ballgame.

The Mustangs scored first for a second consecutive night as Cameron Bowen hit an RBI double to score Dylan Leach in the first inning.

Pena then continued to torment the Mustangs as he hit two more homeruns, giving him six in the series and back-to-back two homer games. His first one was a two-run shot that gave Missoula a 2-1 lead that they never relinquished.

After the PaddleHeads took advantage of a pair of Mustangs errors to extend their lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning, the Mustangs climbed their way back in with a four spot of their own. Run scoring hits by Colby Seltzer, A.J. Shaver and Dylan Leach made it a one-run ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning. Both Seltzer and Leach ended had three hits in the game.

Missoula answered right back though, with three runs in the seventh inning and then two more in the eighth.

The Mustangs scored their sixth run in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Colby Seltzer, his second RBI of the game.

Both starters were the pitchers of record as Matthew Sox (1-0) picked up the win for Missoula and Greg Blackman (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Mustangs will look to split the opening homestand with a win on Sunday afternoon as they send RHP Dalton Mall to the mound to oppose Brendan Beard for the PaddleHeads. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.







Pioneer League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.