PaddleHeads Bullpen Holds the Line in 5-4 Win Sunday

May 25, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads, and Billings Mustangs wrapped up a 6-game series at Dehler Park on Sunday afternoon. Both teams would be playing with a sense of urgency for different reasons. A PaddleHeads victory would claim an advantage in the 6-game slate. A win for the Mustangs would salvage a split of the opening series of the season. After seeing both teams have success over certain points of the series, the finale would prove to be a stalemate throughout the contest. The difference in this close game would prove to be the PaddleHeads bullpen.

Both teams would get out the gates quickly offensively as 5 combined runs would score in the 1st inning of play. Things would then settle down dramatically however as both offenses would go quiet through the middle innings. This would set up a tight contest coming down the back stretch of the final 3 innings.

The PaddleHeads would find the scoreboard to plate a pair to take the lead at 5-3 coming down the stretch in the 7th. But the Mustangs would be hot on their heels, plating a run in their half of the frame. Missoula's hurlers would stand tall in the final 2 innings however in the low scoring affair allowing the PaddleHeads to hang on for a 5-4 win to claim the win in the game, and series.

A big storyline heading into the afternoon would be the return of Pioneer League MVP Adam Fogel. The 2nd year outfielder had spent the first 5-games on the injured list due to a wrist issue but was activated just prior to the start of Sunday's contest. It did not take long for Fogel to make his presence felt.

The PaddleHeads would jump to the lead in the top of the 1st plating a pair of runs to lead 2-0. After an RBI single from Mike Rosario, Fogel would strike in his 1st at-bat of the season to drive him in with a base knock of his own. The Mustangs would have the quick answer however in their half of the 1st. Rosario would enjoy another productive day at the dish finishing 2-for-3. Rosario has recorded 2 hits or more in 5 straight games. Fogel would finish 1-for-4 in his debut.

Billings would strike back in the bottom of the 1st with a 3-run rally to grab the lead to rebut the effort from Missoula. A familiar weapon for the Mustangs in Briley Knight would get the rally started with an RBI double. Jack O'Dowd would then bring in a pair more with a single to make the score 3-2. After the quick start, things would drastically settle down for both offenses. Knight, and O'Dowd would both finish 1-for-4 in the contest.

Brendan Beard would settle in for the next 3 innings after the 1st in his professional debut on the mound. The native of Texas would keep the Mustangs off the board after the opening frame striking out 9 batters in the outing. After his departure, Missoula would tie things back up by scraping a run across.

McGwire Holbrook would come home on a wild pitch in the top of the 4th inning to knot things up in the contest at 3. Things would then remain scoreless leading to the 7th inning. The former Seminole would then play a role in bringing Missoula to the lead.

The PaddleHeads would record 5 hits in the top of the 7th inning scoring 2 runs to grab the advantage. Holbrook would bring home Kamron Willman, and Alec Sanchez on a single to left field making the score 5-3. Holbrook would have a solid day finishing 2-for-5. Missoula's pen would then make sure the lead would stick coming down the stretch.

The Mustangs would begin the 7th inning quickly seeing the 1st 2 batters reach on a walk, and single up the middle. A.J. Shaver would later score in the frame on an RBI groundout to make the score 5-4. Andrew Armstrong would then do well to quiet the waters out of the bullpen.

Armstrong would strand a runner at 3rd base in the 7th to keep Missoula in the lead. The Florida State product would also pitch a scoreless 8th in a tense 1-run atmosphere. Armstrong would not allow a single base runner in 1 Ã¢..." innings. Zac Lampton also had a solid outing for Missoula after the departure of Beard striking out 4 in 2 solid innings. After seeing 2 newly acquired PaddleHeads make an impact in the bullpen, a familiar one would then shut the door.

Arman Sabouri would take the ball in the bottom of the 9th looking to nail down the save in the one run contest. The 3rd-year PaddleHead would be taking on a new role in the process as the University of California product had never earned a save in a PaddleHeads uniform. Furthermore, the last time Sabouri had made a save in a professional game was back in 2019 as a member of the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Current Manager Michael Schlact may remember the outing as he was the pitching coach that season with the Vibes in Colorado Springs. Schlact would have a first person point of view of a save for the Bay Area native Sunday as well as the southpaw would make quick work of the Mustangs in the inning. Sabouri would set down the side in order as the PaddleHeads laid claim to the 1-run victory on the road.

Missoula (4-2) will look to take the momentum with them into their first home series that awaits after wrapping things up with Billings (2-4). Missoula will return to Allegiance Field on Tuesday night to open a 6-game series with the Glacier Range Riders (4-2). The home slate for the PaddleHeads will begin where the 2024 season ended in this Pioneer League Postseason rematch. First pitch on Opening Night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Visit gopaddleheads.com to get tickets to be a part of all the festivities. If you cannot make it to the ballpark, tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. to hear every PaddleHeads home game in the Garden City this season.







