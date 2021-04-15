Tonight's Game against Chicago Postponed

Grand Rapids Griffins center Dominic Turgeon (left) vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins center Dominic Turgeon (left) vs. the Chicago Wolves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The American Hockey League on Thursday announced that the Grand Rapids Griffins' home game scheduled for tonight against the Chicago Wolves has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves.

A make-up date has not yet been determined. As of this time, all tickets for tonight's game will be valid for the new game date. Ticket holders who want more information or would prefer to request a refund may visit https://griffinshockey.com/refund-request-form.

The Griffins are set to host the Iowa Wild on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. ï»¿Fans can watch the games on WXSP-TV or AHLTV, or tune in to ESPN 96.1 FM.

