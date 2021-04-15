Sound Tigers Drop Seventh Straight

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Blade Jenkins recorded his first professional goal to open the scoring on Thursday afternoon, but the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (3-13-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (10-6-1-0) at Webster Bank Arena.

Jenkins' first goal came on a rebound from the right circle after Ryan MacKinnon's initial shot hit the body of Hartford defenseman Patrick Sieloff. It dropped at Jenkins' feet and the 20-year-old rookie beat goaltender Adam Huska. Cole Bardreau also scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season on Thursday, while Ken Appleby (1-2-0) made 21 saves on 24 shots.

Jenkins, the Islanders' fifth-round draft choice in 2018, made it 1-0 at 12:32 of the first period, converting in just his sixth pro game. MacKinnon and Bobo Carpenter each earned their first assists of the season on the early goal.

Wolf Pack forward Paul Thompson had the next two goals to give Hartford its first lead of the afternoon. With Dmytro Timashov in the box for tripping, Ty Ronning received a pass from Darren Raddysh, drifted above the right circle, and wristed a shot off of Appleby's pads that Thompson finished from the doorstep. It was his third goal of the season and his first of two in the period, which came at 14:05.

Thompson's second tally occurred just 3:01 later when he finished another loose puck in front. Patrick Khodorenko created a turnover on the left wing and danced his way to the crease before the puck came unfastened from his stick. It slid to Thompson at the doorstep for a forehand finish.

Bardreau's fifth goal in nine games tied the contest at 2-2 at 7:26 of the second period. Tom Kuhnhackl created a turnover at the red line and Kyle MacLean charged down the left wing before cutting to the slot. He fired a backhand attempt off of Huska's pads and Bardreau guided home the rebound for his seventh goal, and ninth point of the season.

Tim Gettinger scored the eventual game-winning goal during a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period. In fact, his seventh goal of the season came in the final 33 seconds on a deflection in front following Jonny Brodzinski's slap shot from the left circle. Raddysh also collected a helper for his third multi-point game of the season (finished with three assists).

With the Sound Tigers still trailing 3-2, Brent Thompson pulled Appleby for an extra attacker with just over a minute remaining, but Justin Richards completed the 4-2 final with an empty-net goal at 19:29, assisted by Morgan Barron and Raddysh.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill. Huska (6-1-0) made 15 saves in his sixth straight victory.

Hartford outshot Bridgeport 25-17. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to seven games, while the Sound Tigers suffered their seventh consecutive loss (0-6-1-0).

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers face Hartford for the fourth straight game this Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the XL Center. Fans can follow all of the live action via AHLTV or the Sound Tigers Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 12:45 p.m.

