Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 15th

April 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators are back against Stockton Heat this evening in the second of three games this week in Calgary.

The Sens are 8-12-1-0 this season heading into this evening's matchup.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Kevin Mandolese starting in goal, backed up by Filip Gustavsson.

Cedric Andree, Logan Brown, Mitchell Hoelscher, Olivier LeBlanc, Zach Magwood, Matthew Peca, and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

The Belleville Senators met the Stockton Heat for the first time ever early in the season at the Canadian Tire Centre, and after the Sens win last night in Calgary the teams are an even 2-2-0-0 this season. The Sens sit in 5th place in the Canadian Division with 17 points in 21 games played, 4 points behind the 4th place Heat who have played 23.

Who to Watch:

No stranger to the Scotiabank Saddledome, Mark Kastelic was a round 5 #125 overall pick by the Ottawa Senators during the 2019 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 68 points (38 goals) in 58 games played with the Calgary Hitman of the WHL where he was Captain. So far in his first professional season with the Sens he's accumulated 5 points (3 goals) in 17 games.

Angus Crookshank continued his point streak last night, now with 8 points in his first 6 professional hockey games.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 7 pm EST and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Merchandise Promotion:

