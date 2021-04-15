Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Lochead to Pro Tryout Contract
April 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Will Lochead to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 28 appearances for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, Lochead tallied 0-5-5 with 38 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.
A 6'0", 196 lb. left-shooting native of London, ON, Lochead, 23, supplied 1-3-4 with 56 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 28 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds last season. Lochead registered 1-12-13 with 48 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 50 career ECHL appearances for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Allen spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. Prior to his professional career, Lochead notched 16-24-40 with 313 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in 210 career OHL appearances for the Niagara IceDogs and London Knights spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2021
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Lochead to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Drop Seventh Straight - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Heat, April 15th - Belleville Senators
- Game #24 Tucson at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tonight's Wolves Game Postponed - Chicago Wolves
- Heat Aim to Even Series with Belleville Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Tonight's Game against Chicago Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Sound Tigers Host Wolf Pack in 1 p.m. Rematch - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Lochead to Pro Tryout Contract
- Cleveland Battles Back to Lock in 5-3 Win over Rochester
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes
- Monsters Announce First-Ever Spanish-Language Broadcast for April 24th Grow the Game Night Versus Chicago Wolves
- Defenseman Brandon Crawley Loaned to Monsters by New York Rangers