Monsters Sign Defenseman Will Lochead to Pro Tryout Contract

April 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed defenseman Will Lochead to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 28 appearances for the ECHL's Allen Americans this season, Lochead tallied 0-5-5 with 38 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.

A 6'0", 196 lb. left-shooting native of London, ON, Lochead, 23, supplied 1-3-4 with 56 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 28 appearances for the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds last season. Lochead registered 1-12-13 with 48 penalty minutes and a +6 rating in 50 career ECHL appearances for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Allen spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21. Prior to his professional career, Lochead notched 16-24-40 with 313 penalty minutes and a +40 rating in 210 career OHL appearances for the Niagara IceDogs and London Knights spanning parts of four seasons from 2015-19.

