Zavgorodniy, Gawdin Score as Heat Fall Thursday

CALGARY, AB - Dmitry Zavgorodniy netted his first professional goal and Glenn Gawdin scored his first on the power play this season, but the Stockton Heat (10-13-1-0) dropped Thursday's tilt against the Belleville Senators (9-12-1-0) by a 4-2 final score at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Senators were able to put the Heat on their heels in the first, potting a pair of goals in a span of just 22 seconds near the midway point from Cole Reinhardt and J-C Beaudin for the edge through one.

Belleville then added on to the lead in the second, a shorthanded goal 1:48 into the middle frame for a 3-0 edge. Zavgorodniy's first tally then trimmed the deficit to a pair, but Belleville responded just 34 seconds later to seize momentum back and claim a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Stockton accounted for the lone score of the third, Gawdin finding a loose puck and putting it into the back of the net for the 4-2 final.

The teams will wrap their season series in Stockton's regular season home finale Saturday, a 2 p.m. MT, 1 p.m. PT puck drop.

NOTABLE

- Dmitry Zavgorodniy scored his first professional goal to open the scoring for Stockton, extending his scoring streak to three games (one goal, two assists).

- Glenn Gawdin's power play goal in the third period was his first of the season.

- With an assist on Gawdin's score, Zac Leslie now has a point in five of the last seven games.

- Andrew Shortridge made his Stockton Heat debut in the game, entering in the second period in relief of Garret Sparks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-6

STK PK - 7-8

THREE STARS

First - Vitaly Abramov (2 assists)

Second - Parker Kelly (1 goal)

Third - Dmitry Zavgorodniy (1 goal)

GOALIES

W - Kevin Mandolese (24 saves on 26 shots faced)

L - Garret Sparks (12 saves on 16 shots faced)

ND - Andrew Shortridge (6 saves on 6 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will play their final home game of the regular season at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday against the Belleville Senators, a 2 p.m. MT, 1 p.m. PT puck drop.

