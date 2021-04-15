American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

April 15, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Chicago Wolves, their game scheduled for tonight at the Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL Game #157) has been postponed.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #157 - Chicago at Grand Rapids - from Thu., Apr. 15 to TBD

LINK: 2020-21 regular-season schedule

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.