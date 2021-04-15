Tonight's Wolves Game Postponed

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Thursday morning that the Chicago Wolves game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Grand Rapids has been postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolves. A makeup date has yet to be determined.

The Wolves, who boast the best record in the American Hockey League at 15-4-0-1, are slated to return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 17, against the Rockford IceHogs.

