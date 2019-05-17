Tonight Is Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mental Health Associates of the Triad

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the High Point Rockers have teamed up with Mental Health Associates of the Triad to raise awareness on signs and symptoms of these illnesses.

Join us TONIGHT Friday, May 17th as we help to raise funds for MHA while also educating fans on how to spot mental health issues and ways to treat them. The night will include a special giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Mental Health Associates of the Triad.

Gates open at 6:00pm with first pitch against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs set for 7:00pm!

Rockers Upcoming Home Schedule

Sat., May 18th v. Southern MD

6:30pm

Police Appreciation Night, presented by Ilderton DCJR

Sun., May 19th v. Southern MD

2:00pm

Super Hero Day; Hi-Socks Sunday, presented by Covington; Family Funday, presented by Bethany Medical

