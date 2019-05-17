Tonight Is Mental Health Awareness Night, Presented by Mental Health Associates of the Triad
May 17, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release
May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the High Point Rockers have teamed up with Mental Health Associates of the Triad to raise awareness on signs and symptoms of these illnesses.
Join us TONIGHT Friday, May 17th as we help to raise funds for MHA while also educating fans on how to spot mental health issues and ways to treat them. The night will include a special giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Mental Health Associates of the Triad.
Gates open at 6:00pm with first pitch against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs set for 7:00pm!
