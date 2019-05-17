Southern Maryland Falls in First Ever Meeting with High Point

High Point, NC. - The Blue Crabs hit the road for the next seven days, beginning on Friday night in High Point, North Carolina to take on the Rockers, marking the first time the two teams had ever met. Southern Maryland's first trip to BB&T Stadium didn't go as planned, as the offense mustered just a single hit, and lost to the Rockers by a score of 3-0 in the series opener.

John Hayes (L, 0-1) was on the hill for the Blue Crabs in just his second career start, and proved worthy of the transition as the right-hander was on his game. It shouldn't come as a surprise at this point of the season that the game saw very little offense in the early going, as both Hayes and the Rockers starter, Joe Van Meter (W, 2-2), had it going on the mound.

The first real scoring threat that the game saw came in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Rockers challenged Hayes' perfect 0.00 ERA on the season when Dante Bichette Jr., Brett Austin, and Michael Baca reached to load the bases with just one out. Hayes and the Blue Crabs buckled down and turned a double play to close the frame, however, keeping the game knotted at zero.

Southern Maryland knocked the on the door of breaking the scoring threshold in the top of the sixth, but couldn't get Mike Falsetti to score from third base, keeping the game scoreless at 0-0.

After a pair of runners reached base in the sixth inning, one on an error and the other on walk Hayes exited in the ballgame, giving way to Blue Crab reliever Kevin Munson. The Rockers bottom of the sixth inning would prove to be the one and only half-inning of the game that saw scoring, as they would plate the lone three runs of the affair, in a game that would end by a tally of 3-0.

Southern Maryland dropped the series opener to the Rockers and will send Daryl Thompson to the mound for game two tomorrow night in High Point.

The Blue Crabs hit the road for the next seven days, and will return home next Friday, May 24th, the first game of a seven day, seven game homestand at Regency Furniture Stadium, with the first pitch at 6:35 PM.

