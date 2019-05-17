July4York to Reach New Heights of Fun

(York, Pa.): York's biggest July 4 party will be so much fun that people will be climbing the walls of the home of the York Revolution!

York Traditions Bank, presenting sponsor of July4York, and Eventive revealed today a sneak peek at some of the family friendly, FREE fun planned for the city's giant celebration of America's birthday. Among the highlights are live music throughout the afternoon and evening event, a plaza full of Americana nostalgia and fun for the kids, the chance to climb the highest wall in professional baseball - and, of course, the area's biggest July 4 fireworks display.

It all starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4.

"We are excited to once again be working with Eventive on this annual celebration of our independence," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of York Traditions Bank. "It's all about our country, and that includes our town and the amazing people in it. Each year, we look forward this fun opportunity to come together in appreciation of our community. We are honored to be a part of this York tradition."

This year's event will literally take the party to new heights as July4York presented by York Traditions Bank welcomes The Cave bouldering gym of New Cumberland, PA. Cave staff members recently visited the home of the York Revolution to map out a climbing route up the Arch Nemesis, the tallest outfield wall in all of baseball.

"We have climbed a lot of things, but we certainly couldn't resist this unique opportunity," said Evan Bates, founder/owner of The Cave. "We're looking forward to giving Yorkers a chance to get a different look at their city."

The party will again begin on the Brooks Robinson Plaza outside the ballpark, where moms and dads will find plenty of free fun for the kids. The plaza will also be home to the Independence Walk, a display of vintage American flags sponsored by local companies and individuals to raise funds for the Veteran's Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden. The walk is part of Independence Weekend in York, a partnership with Downtown Inc, which will host a patriotic window display contest for downtown merchants and First Friday the day after July4York.

As partygoers enjoy the plaza or make their ascents up the left field wall, the eight-piece Big Boy Brass Band will stroll through the crowds and provide the party's festive soundtrack.

And no July 4 party would be complete without favorite summertime foods and beverages, which organizers promise will be plentiful throughout the event.

The celebration will culminate with the area's biggest July 4 fireworks display, which will launch at 9:30 p.m. thanks to the sponsorship of Glatfelter Insurance Group.

For details, visit www.July4York.com.

