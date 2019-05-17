Revs' Woes in Texas Continue with Another Shutout Loss

(Sugar Land, TX): The York Revolution suffered a shutout loss for the second straight night, falling to the Sugar Land Skeeters 4-0 on Thursday night in front of 3,397 fans at Constellation Field. The Revs have dropped three straight after winning the opener, and will look to bounce back as the seven-game series continues on Friday night.

For the second consecutive night, Sugar Land scored the game's only runs in one inning, as the hosts rallied to put up four in the bottom of the second. A leadoff walk to Cody Stanley and one-out singles by Ryan Jackson and Jabari Henry loaded the bases. Willy Taveras pushed home the first run on an infield single, Anthony Giansanti lined a two-run double off the wall in left, and Jared Mitchell provided a sac fly to give the Skeeters a quick 4-0 advantage.

Revs starter Troy Terzi went on to retire nine straight and 13 of 14 batters beginning with Mitchell's sac fly as the righty worked a season-high six innings, and allowed nothing outside of the second inning.

Sugar Land starter Roy Merritt was on, however, holding the Revs scoreless over seven innings with four hits, one walk, and seven strike outs.

James Dykstra stranded two in a scoreless eighth out of the Sugar Land bullpen, and Jean Machi allowed only a one-out single to Melky Mesa in a scoreless ninth to close it out as he has worked four scoreless innings in the series.

Ian Thomas struck out two and stranded a pair of runners in a scoreless seventh for York while Jameson McGrane allowed just a two-out single in a scoreless eighth for the Revs.

The York offense was held to six hits, tallying one in each of the final six innings but were unable to bunch multiple hits in any frame. The Revs have now been held scoreless on just eight hits over the last 20 innings after scoring 17 runs on 25 hits in the first 18 innings of the series. It marks just the sixth time in Revs history and first time since June 2015 that the Revs have been shut out in consecutive games.

Isaias Tejeda, Melky Mesa, and Ryan Dent each tallied two knocks but no other Revs batter found the hit column. Mesa collected his 1,000th hit as a pro on a double in the top of the seventh before adding one more on a single in the ninth. Tejeda posted his third multi-hit game in four contests. Henry Castillo saw a 10-game hitting streak come to an end, one shy of matching the league's longest so far this season.

York righty Jay Miller (0-1, 9.00) makes the start on Friday opposite Sugar Land right-hander Dallas Beeler (2-0, 3.45) at 8:05 p.m. ET. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 7:45 p.m. ET with Darrell Henry on the call.

